    Kyrie Irving Praised for Leading Luka Dončić-less Mavericks to Win vs. Kings

    Adam WellsFebruary 11, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on clapping against the Sacramento Kings late in the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center on February 10, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    After starting the season 0-7 in games without Luka Dončić, the Dallas Mavericks have won three straight when their superstar doesn't play.

    This current streak includes back-to-back victories with Kyrie Irving in the lineup after Friday's 122-114 win over the Sacramento Kings.

    Irving didn't have his usual shooting touch in the game going just 5-of-14 from the field, but he still finished with 25 points by making all 12 of his free-throw attempts. The eight-time All-Star also made an impact as a facilitator with 10 assists, tying his season high.

    The Mavs are averaging 118.7 points per game during this three-game winning streak. They had the league's worst net rating, field-goal percentage and three-point percentage in their first seven games without Doncic.

    It's still an incredibly small sample size for Irving, but the early returns on the trade have been very positive for the Mavericks thus far.

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    The Mavs have yet to trail in a game with Kyrie Irving. <a href="https://t.co/LjdGGQqyYa">https://t.co/LjdGGQqyYa</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Mavericks highest scoring 1st quarters this season:<br><br>45 — Kyrie's 2nd game<br>41 — Kyrie's 1st game <a href="https://t.co/TqGDIkQrbW">pic.twitter.com/TqGDIkQrbW</a>

    MFFL (31-26) @Mavs_FFL

    Kyrie looking at the league cuz they messed up sending him to Dallas 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/3Dn4tOaGwT">pic.twitter.com/3Dn4tOaGwT</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Mavericks players with 25+ points and 10+ assists in a game over the last 5 seasons: <br><br>— Luka Doncic <br>— Kyrie Irving <a href="https://t.co/TzcwoVOjJ9">pic.twitter.com/TzcwoVOjJ9</a>

    Dalton Trigg @dalton_trigg

    It's only been 5 quarters, but I'm gonna go out on a limb and say Kyrie Irving was a steal for the Mavs.

    Hornsfan722 @hornsfan722

    It really is crazy how in the NBA just 1 player can change the whole dynamic of a team. Mavs gonna be pretty scary when Luka comes back. Can't wait to see him and Kyrie in the floor at the same time.

    Azeem Ranmal @azeemranmal

    mavs have won 2 in a row and kyrie has been under 30 points in both…

    ConsistentC'S @ConsistentcS

    Kyrie fitting with the Mavs like crazy rn😭

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    Kyrie shot 5/14 but his LEADERSHIP is the MAIN reason the Mavs turned that damn Beam OFF in Sacramento tonight. I'm starting to be a fan of the "Happy Kyrie" Don't mind me tho and Carry the hell on…

    Despite Kendrick Perkins' take on Irving's leadership, it's still important to remember this is only his second game and things can fall apart at any moment based on his history with teams.

    But the vibes should be good for the Mavs right now. The honeymoon period is supposed to be fun, and they haven't even seen what the tandem of Irving and Dončić can do together yet.

    Jaden Hardy scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from three-point range and was +15 in 20 minutes off the bench. Dallas reserves outscored the Kings' bench 43-24 in Friday's win.

    That could happen against the Kings in the second night of a back-to-back. Dončić told reporters after Friday's shootaround he's hoping to play on Saturday night.

    The Mavs will go for their fourth straight win in the encounter.