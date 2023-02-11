X

    Jayson Tatum, Derrick White Amaze NBA Twitter as Celtics Beat LaMelo Ball, Hornets

    Erin WalshFebruary 11, 2023

    Boston Celtics' Derrick White watches his 3-pointer during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

    The Boston Celtics defeated the Charlotte Hornets 127-116 on Friday night at TD Garden despite missing Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford due to injuries.

    Boston's depth continues to be tested of late, and the team continues to come up big when it matters most.

    Derrick White was Boston's lightning in a bottle against Charlotte, finishing with 33 points, three rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and three blocks in 36 minutes. He made 12 of 19 shots from the floor and 8 of 14 shots from deep.

    White's 33 points are a career-high. He had never scored 30-plus points in a game before Friday's contest, with his previous career-high being 29 points.

    Following the win, White was praised for stepping up for the C's alongside Jayson Tatum, who finished with 41 points in the win:

    Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

    Jayson Tatum and Derrick White combined for 74 points and 13 threes tonight.<br><br>Dynamic duo 😄 <a href="https://t.co/t2GFUaGs99">pic.twitter.com/t2GFUaGs99</a>

    DaJuan Summers @DSummersTime

    I need to hear Tatum's name in the MVP conversation more

    Celtics Junkies @Celtics_Junkies

    Jayson Tatum is now the youngest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 career threes 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/KMS8qxB6oM">pic.twitter.com/KMS8qxB6oM</a>

    Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

    Derrick White was shooting like Steph Curry in the first half and now he's passing like Nikola Jokic in the second half.

    Dan Greenberg @StoolGreenie

    Derrick White is such a blessing

    Gio Rivera @sportsguygio

    That Derrick White trade is really aging like fine wine for the Celtics.

    Arcand @ChristianArcand

    Live look at Derrick White coming out for the second half: <a href="https://t.co/S1WYbxI7tP">pic.twitter.com/S1WYbxI7tP</a>

    Spose @spizzyspose

    Derrick White go off

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Derrick White putting on a Show tonight for the Celtics. Already has 23 points midway through the second quarter.

    Nicholas W. Goss @NickGossNBCSB

    Derrick White 🔥🔥🔥

    Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

    One year anniversary of the Derrick White trade and he is throwing himself a party.

    Jack Simone @JackSimoneNBA

    Derrick White might slowly be becoming my favorite player on this Celtics roster

    If the Celtics are going to continue to weather the injuries to Smart, Brown and Horford, they're going to need White to continue competing like he did on Friday night.

    The 28-year-old, who was acquired by Boston at last season's trade deadline, has proved to be an invaluable addition for the Celtics. He entered Friday's game averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 55 games while shooting 45.2 percent from the floor and 38 percent from deep.

    The C's are now 40-16 on the season and will be back in action on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Boston will be looking to maintain its hold atop the Eastern Conference with the Milwaukee Bucks right on its tail.