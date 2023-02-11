Joel Embiid's Dominance Electrifies NBA Twitter as 76ers Beat Jalen Brunson, Knicks

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Joel Embiid posted 35 points on 14-of-18 shooting and 11 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 119-108 win over the New York Knicks on Friday.

The Knicks led 65-59 at halftime, but Embiid kept it close thanks to 15 first-quarter points, including this slam:

Embiid turned the game around in the third quarter with 13 points. Philadelphia's defense took over in the fourth quarter, holding New York to 15 points en route to the 11-point victory.

Embiid scored or assisted on 10 straight points down the stretch, with the highlight being this three-point play to give the 76ers a 114-108 advantage:

Embiid has been on a tear all season to the point where he's inserted himself into the MVP conversation once again. He entered Friday averaging 33.3 points on 53.1 percent shooting and 10.1 rebounds, and the 76ers now sport a 35-19 record, good for third in the Eastern Conference.

Twitter praised Embiid after another stellar outing.

Embiid and the 76ers will stay in New York City to take on the Brooklyn Nets Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.