    Joel Embiid's Dominance Electrifies NBA Twitter as 76ers Beat Jalen Brunson, Knicks

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 11, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 10: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during the game against the New York Knicks on February 10, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    Joel Embiid posted 35 points on 14-of-18 shooting and 11 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 119-108 win over the New York Knicks on Friday.

    The Knicks led 65-59 at halftime, but Embiid kept it close thanks to 15 first-quarter points, including this slam:

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    it's a bird... it's a plane... it's <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a>! <a href="https://t.co/fKmCSXn22N">pic.twitter.com/fKmCSXn22N</a>

    Embiid turned the game around in the third quarter with 13 points. Philadelphia's defense took over in the fourth quarter, holding New York to 15 points en route to the 11-point victory.

    Embiid scored or assisted on 10 straight points down the stretch, with the highlight being this three-point play to give the 76ers a 114-108 advantage:

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    <a href="https://t.co/krgqh35YqE">https://t.co/krgqh35YqE</a> <a href="https://t.co/zuVVIgkj07">pic.twitter.com/zuVVIgkj07</a>

    Embiid has been on a tear all season to the point where he's inserted himself into the MVP conversation once again. He entered Friday averaging 33.3 points on 53.1 percent shooting and 10.1 rebounds, and the 76ers now sport a 35-19 record, good for third in the Eastern Conference.

    Twitter praised Embiid after another stellar outing.

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    Jalen Brunson with another All-Star performance… but it wasn't enough for Joel Embiid Superstar performance!!! I guess Embiid showed them why it's levels to this shit!!!! Carry the hell on

    Michael K-B @therealmikekb

    Embiid this season: <br><br>30+ point games: 30<br><br>30&gt; point games: 12

    bryce :) @ANDREWT0NEY

    Embiid finishes with 35 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 2 BLK, 1 STL, 14/18 FG, and just 1 TOV. <br><br>His 26th 30-point game on 50+ FG% or better this season. Only player with more is Luka.

    Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

    Joel Embiid tonight:<br><br>35 PTS<br>11 REB<br>6 AST<br>14-18 FGM<br><br>Menace. <a href="https://t.co/PqeKamU3Yx">pic.twitter.com/PqeKamU3Yx</a>

    Go Birds Prison Mike @Big_Prison_Mike

    Embiid will finish with 35/10/6 on 78% shooting. Another MVP performance.

    Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann

    Tyrese Maxey has been excellent. Joel Embiid has been whatever is better than excellent.

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    Joel Embiid is good at basketball

    Liberty Ballers @Liberty_Ballers

    Joel Embiid, doing what he does <a href="https://t.co/Wii7QrmktT">https://t.co/Wii7QrmktT</a>

    Embiid and the 76ers will stay in New York City to take on the Brooklyn Nets Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.