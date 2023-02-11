X

    Gary Payton II's Reported Failed Physical Has NBA Twitter Furious with Trail Blazers

    Erin WalshFebruary 11, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - JANUARY 30: Gary Payton II #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers gestures during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Moda Center on January 30, 2023 in Portland, Oregon.
    Soobum Im/Getty Images

    Gary Payton II failed his physical with the Golden State Warriors on Friday, putting the move back to his former team in jeopardy, per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater.

    The Portland Trail Blazers traded Payton to the Warriors ahead of the NBA's trade deadline Thursday in a deal that included the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks. The Pistons received James Wiseman, and the Hawks received Saddiq Bey.

    The entire deal could be rescinded by the Warriors because of Payton's failed physical.

    Payton's physical revealed a core muscle issue that could sideline him for two to three months, per Charania and Slater. He had been receiving Toradol shots and playing through pain. Golden State was not made aware of this during negotiations.

    With the deal up in the air, NBA Twitter shared its displeasure with the Blazers:

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    Giving a guy $26 million and then trying to hide that he's injured when you're unloading him is just some shady shady stuff. Maybe Golden State goes through with the trade anyway but that leaves a mark on a front office.

    Maggie Hendricks @maggiehendricks

    This is horrendous. <a href="https://t.co/0vUr64Dlqj">https://t.co/0vUr64Dlqj</a>

    Dan Favale @danfavale

    jfc <a href="https://t.co/yrbE6h3p62">https://t.co/yrbE6h3p62</a>

    Bradeaux @BradeauxNBA

    How can the Blazers give Gary Payton II toradol shots and tell him to play through the pain then trade him to the Warriors without informing them what they've been doing to him????<br><br>That's inexcusable stuff from Portland. <a href="https://t.co/cHmF5fWZ4N">pic.twitter.com/cHmF5fWZ4N</a>

    Jon Asaad @jaynbablog

    Don't forget, Portland's medical staff cleared Gary Payton to play and Chauncey Billups said it's all mental. Unbelievable. <a href="https://t.co/WESp9nbl9f">pic.twitter.com/WESp9nbl9f</a>

    Bryan Toporek @btoporek

    Having Gary Payton II play through an injury that might sideline him for months certainly could explain why he was pumped to get out of Portland… <a href="https://t.co/eiA113YJX0">https://t.co/eiA113YJX0</a>

    Hanif Abdurraqib @NifMuhammad

    Did they just…think no other team doctors would notice??? Was this like a Let Go And Let God situation?

    Payton was a key bench player for the NBA champion Warriors during the 2021-22 season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 71 games while shooting 61.6 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from deep.

    If the deal is voided, all teams involved will suffer, as each player appeared to be a solid fit for their new team.

    The players will also suffer. For example, Wiseman would have been given more playing time with Detroit, which would have helped his development, instead of being buried on the Golden State depth depth chart.

    The Warriors can still decide to keep Payton, but it's unclear what they intend to do.