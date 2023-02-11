Gary Payton II's Reported Failed Physical Has NBA Twitter Furious with Trail Blazers

Soobum Im/Getty Images

Gary Payton II failed his physical with the Golden State Warriors on Friday, putting the move back to his former team in jeopardy, per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater.

The Portland Trail Blazers traded Payton to the Warriors ahead of the NBA's trade deadline Thursday in a deal that included the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks. The Pistons received James Wiseman, and the Hawks received Saddiq Bey.

The entire deal could be rescinded by the Warriors because of Payton's failed physical.

Payton's physical revealed a core muscle issue that could sideline him for two to three months, per Charania and Slater. He had been receiving Toradol shots and playing through pain. Golden State was not made aware of this during negotiations.

With the deal up in the air, NBA Twitter shared its displeasure with the Blazers:

Payton was a key bench player for the NBA champion Warriors during the 2021-22 season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 71 games while shooting 61.6 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from deep.

If the deal is voided, all teams involved will suffer, as each player appeared to be a solid fit for their new team.

The players will also suffer. For example, Wiseman would have been given more playing time with Detroit, which would have helped his development, instead of being buried on the Golden State depth depth chart.

The Warriors can still decide to keep Payton, but it's unclear what they intend to do.