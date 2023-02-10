Celtics' Jaylen Brown Not Expected to Need Surgery for Facial Injury

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is not expected to need surgery for the facial injury he suffered in Wednesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens told reporters Friday.

Brown has already been fitted for a mask and Boston doesn't expect him to be sidelined for too long, Stevens added.

Brown suffered a maxillary facial fracture against the 76ers and his status will be updated next week, according to the Celtics. He was inadvertently elbowed by Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum while they both jumped up to grab an offensive rebound late in the first half.

The 26-year-old had already been ruled out for Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. The Celtics also have games against the Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons before the All-Star Game.

Brown is in the midst of a career year for Boston, averaging 26.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 48 games while shooting 48.7 percent from the floor and 33.1 percent from deep.

While Brown is one of Boston's most important players, the team should be able to weather the storm without him thanks to Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon.

Brogdon, in particular, has been a great sixth-man for the Celtics this season, averaging 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 47 games while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 45.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The Celtics currently sit first in the Eastern Conference with a 39-16 record, though they have little margin for error as the Bucks are just one game back of the top spot.