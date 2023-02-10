Cristian Javier, Astros Agree to 5-Year Contract Extension Worth Reported $64M

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Right-handed starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros have agreed on a five-year contract extension through 2027, the team announced Friday.

Javier's deal is worth $64 million with a $2 million signing bonus and no team options, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

Javier, who will turn 26 years old March 26, went 11-9 with a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 30 games (25 starts) last year. He struck out 194 batters in 148.2 innings.

He excelled in his two playoff starts, one against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series and a second versus the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. Javier threw a total of 11.1 shutout innings, allowing just one hit and five walks while striking out 14.

This year marked Javier's first as an arbitration-eligible player. He was set to hit free agency in 2026.

It's a key move for first-year general manager Dana Brown, who secured a pitcher who should slide into the No. 2 spot in the rotation behind Framber Valdez with ex-team ace Justin Verlander now a New York Met.

Javier played a key role in the 2022 Astros' World Series title, and he'll look to keep the championship vibes going well into the decade.