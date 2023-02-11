Mavs' Luka Dončić to Return from Heel Injury vs. Kings, Debut with Kyrie Irving

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić is expected to return from a four-game absence on Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings, according to TNT and B/R's Chris Haynes.

Dončić, who has been sidelined with a heel injury, will team up with Kyrie Irving for the first time since the Mavericks reached a blockbuster trade agreement with the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 5.

The 23-year-old Dončić is putting together his best season in the NBA and will almost surely be an MVP candidate. Through 47 games, he's averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor and 35.3 percent from deep.

The Mavs have gone 2-0 since acquiring Irving, including a win over the Kings on Friday night.

Irving finished the 122-114 victory with 25 points, 10 assists, three rebounds and two turnovers.