Russell Westbrook 'Open to Being Here' After Trade From Lakers, Jazz GM Says

Utah Jazz guard Russell Westbrook is reportedly open to playing with the team after the Los Angeles Lakers sent him to Salt Lake City in a three-team, eight-player deal also involving the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Jazz CEO of basketball operations Justin Zanik spoke with reporters about Westbrook amid rumors that the remainder of his 2022-23 player option for $47.1 million would be bought out.

"We are open to the possibilities with him," Zanik said, per Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune. "He probably needs some time. ... There haven't been any decisions made, there haven't been any possibilities eliminated. He's open to being here. We're gonna give him time to figure that out."

The Westbrook trade notably sent D'Angelo Russell from Minnesota to L.A. and Mike Conley Jr. from the Jazz to the Timberwolves.

Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, has struggled from the field (41.7 percent shooting, 29.6 percent from three-point range). However, he's still stuffed the stat sheet with 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game this season.

He ultimately wasn't a great fit in L.A., where he got moved to the bench this season. He's better suited for a place where the offense can revolve more around him. That wasn't an option in Los Angeles with two superstars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Although there seems to be an open door for Westbrook to play for Utah, his reported interest appears elsewhere, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report (h/t Chicago Bulls reporter. Sami Hassan):

For now, Westbrook remains a member of the Jazz.