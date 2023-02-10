X

    Mavs' Luka Dončić on 'Amazing' Kyrie Irving: Probably Top Ball-Handler in NBA History

    Erin WalshFebruary 10, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić offered high praise for his new teammate Kyrie Irving on Friday.

    "NBA champion. Probably the best ball-handler ever in the game," Dončić told reporters. "Amazing player and he's going to be fun to play with."

    The Mavericks added Irving and Markieff Morris in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, sending Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to Brooklyn.

    Irving made his debut with the Mavericks in Wednesday's 110-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He finished with 24 points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes.

    Dončić was sidelined for that game with a heel injury and will miss Friday's contest against the Sacramento Kings as well, meaning Irving will once again be in a lead role.

    Dončić and Irving could take the floor together for Saturday's matchup against Sacramento. The former told reporters he's eyeing a return to the court tomorrow.

    The Mavs sit fourth in the Western Conference with a 30-26 record.

