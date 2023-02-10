Shams: 'Don't Think' Nets Had Mandate to Not Trade Kyrie Irving to Lakers at Deadline

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline despite having conversations with the Los Angeles Lakers about a deal to land the point guard.

Irving also reportedly wanted to be moved to L.A., but NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Feb. 5 that one of Brooklyn's "presumed objectives" was to move the star point guard to a destination other than his preferred landing spot.

However, The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania refuted that report Friday during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, saying that he didn't think the Nets had a "mandate" to move Irving to a team that wasn't the Lakers.

Charania added that the Nets wanted the Lakers to put a young player like Austin Reaves and draft assets into a deal for Irving. L.A.'s offer to Brooklyn was Russell Westbrook and two first-round picks, which didn't meet that asking price.

The Nets ended up taking Dallas' deal that included two key rotational players in Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie, in addition to an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029.

Although Irving is now a Maverick, there's still a possibility he could join the Lakers in free agency this summer.

The 30-year-old told reporters Tuesday that "there's no rush" for him to sign an extension with the Mavericks. Similarly, Dallas didn't guarantee the veteran a new contract, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

The Athletic's Joe Vardon also noted that he believes Irving will be a Laker next season.

LeBron James has been vocal about wanting to reunite with Irving, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that before the point guard was sent to Dallas, James was "an immense proponent of making a deal for his former Cavaliers teammate, and the Lakers are operating as a motivated suitor for Irving."

Wojnarowski also reported last week that Irving had been seeking a four-year, $198.5 million maximum contract extension before being traded by the Nets. He'll likely be seeking a max deal in free agency this summer.

After June 30, he'll become eligible to sign a five-year, $272.92 million max extension with the Mavericks, per Forbes. If he signs with another franchise, he'll be able to sign a four-year, $201.67 million contract.

It's unclear if the Lakers would be open to signing Irving to that type of deal. However, it's possible they'll try to work something out with the veteran in order to pair him with James and Anthony Davis to form one of the most feared trios in the NBA.

At this point, it's all speculation, and we'll just have to wait and see what happens this summer.