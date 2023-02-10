Mavericks Rumors: Christian Wood Hasn't Been Offered New Contract Despite Reports

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

While Christian Wood remains on the Dallas Mavericks' roster following the trade deadline, his future with the organization remains unclear.

Wood, who is set to be a free agent this summer, has not been offered a contract extension yet, despite some reports stating otherwise, according to Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News.

Dallas is waiting on its decision regarding Wood so it can get a better read on its long-term future with the newly acquired Kyrie Irving, who joined the Mavs via trade on Feb. 6 in a deal that sent Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected first-round pick in 2029 and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Brooklyn Nets.

If Irving decides to leave the Mavericks in free agency this summer, Dallas would be left with about $25 million in cap space, according to Caplan. Offering Wood a deal now would cut into some of that potential room, as Irving and the Mavericks don't plan on negotiating an extension until after the season.

Wood is in the final season of a three-year, $41 million deal that he signed in 2020 with the Houston Rockets. He was traded to Dallas this past offseason to help give Luka Dončić another weapon to work with.

In 44 games this season, he is averaging 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocks.

After he and Tim Hardaway Jr. were both floated around in trade rumors, Wood showed his excitement on Twitter after the deadline passed, calling out those who had been rooting for him to be traded.