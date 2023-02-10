NBA Insider Believes Kyrie Irving Will Join LeBron James, Lakers amid Contract Rumors

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 deadline, but that doesn't mean the veteran point guard will re-up with the franchise in free agency this summer.

Irving has long been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported in August that Southern California was his preferred destination before he opted in to the final year of his contract with the Nets.

Now The Athletic's Joe Vardon says he believes Irving will be a Laker next season.

LeBron James has made it clear that he would like to reunite with Irving, and the Purple and Gold tried to swing a trade for the star point guard before Thursday's deadline.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that James was "an immense proponent of making a deal for his former Cavaliers teammate and the Lakers are operating as a motivated suitor for Irving."

However, Vardon said the Lakers "balked at" Brooklyn's asking price for Irving, and the Nets dealt him and Markieff Morris to Dallas for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029.

Before making his Mavs debut Wednesday, Irving told reporters Tuesday "there's no rush" for him to sign an extension with Dallas and that he's focused on the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

NBA insider Marc Stein also reported the Mavericks did not promise Irving a new contract.

With uncertainties regarding his future in Dallas, it's no surprise Irving is being linked to the Lakers, especially considering the Purple and Gold are desperate to win another title with James and Anthony Davis.

Although the Lakers acquired D'Angelo Russell as part of a three-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz this week, Irving would still be an upgrade at point guard, setting up an intriguing summer.