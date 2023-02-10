NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant Won't Sacrifice Winning for Money in Blazers' Contract Talks

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is set to enter free agency this offseason, but money might not be too important.

"If he decides to head to free agency, the Blazers will be able to offer him more years and more money than other teams, but a source close to Grant said the difference in money is not life-altering enough to sacrifice his desire to win," Jason Quick of The Athletic reported.

Quick added the previous conversations with Grant indicated that "winning would be the top, or near the top, of his priorities."

"Winning is up there," Grant said in January. "Top, for sure.''

Grant is in his first season with the Trail Blazers after a trade from the Detroit Pistons. He's averaging 20.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting a career-best 40.6 percent from three-point range.

The 28-year-old has been efficient on both ends of the court and has been a quality secondary piece alongside Damian Lillard. The team has still struggled to compete with the best in the Western Conference, entering Friday in just 10th place with a 27-28 record.

Portland was also relatively quiet at the deadline, giving up Josh Hart and Gary Payton II while acquiring fringe rotation players like Matisse Thybulle, Cam Reddish and Kevin Knox. With the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers among those that improved over the past week, the Trail Blazers could have a difficult time competing.

Grant plans to test his options in the offseason despite an offer of $112 million over four years, although his previous comments indicate he was enjoying his time in Portland.

"I definitely like it here; love it here," Grant said in January. "The guys have been very welcoming, it's definitely a family environment, everybody is super cool, got good guys on the team, great organization — [general manager] Joe [Cronin], [head coach] Chauncey [Billups], everything. I'm definitely enjoying it here."

He still spent the past two years on one of the league's worst teams in Detroit. In eight NBA seasons, Grant has only gotten out of the first round once—a 2020 run to the Western Conference Finals with the Denver Nuggets.

With Portland seemingly far from title contention, Grant could look elsewhere this offseason.