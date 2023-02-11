Projecting Returns for Randy Orton and 8 Injured WWE, AEW Stars

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Getting hurt at any point can be a significant setback for a wrestler, but the timing is especially awful heading into WWE and AEW's busiest seasons of the year.

The road to WrestleMania has already seen the likes of Brock Lesnar, Edge and Cody Rhodes resurface and cement their spots on what should be a stacked WrestleMania 39 card. More notable names are bound to join them in the coming weeks and months, while others will unfortunately have to miss The Show of Shows due to injury.

Elsewhere in AEW, Adam Cole will be a big boost to AEW when he makes his in-ring return soon. He had previously been sidelined with multiple injuries since the beginning of last summer and can immediately be inserted right back into the main-event mix.

Although WWE and AEW's injured lists aren't terribly long, those who are out missing at the moment are all valuable assets and can contribute in a meaningful way to their respective promotions once they're cleared to return.

Based on what we know, let's look at when these eight WWE and AEW top talents could be ready to return and how they can be brought back into the fold.

Editor's Note: Stars who are inactive for non-injury-related relations such as Matt Riddle, Alexa Bliss and Jeff Hardy will not be included.