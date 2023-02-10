Warriors Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga 'Likely' Would Have Been in O.G. Anunoby Trade

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

O.G. Anunoby remains a Toronto Raptor after the NBA trade deadline, but according to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Raptors faced no shortage of offers for the sixth-year forward.

The Golden State Warriors were one of several teams that vied for Anunoby, but Toronto likely would've wanted Jonathan Kuminga in the deal, per Lowe, and Golden State wasn't willing to pay that price.

Kuminga, who's in his second season, has shown flashes of star potential, and he is on his rookie contract through the 2025 season.

The seventh overall pick in the 2021 draft has proved to be a strong defensive presence for the defending champions while also being a solid contributor on offense.

Kuminga, 20, is averaging 8.4 points per game and shooting 57.4 percent on two-point field goals. Warriors brass must see him as someone with elite trajectory as they opted to hold on to him over acquiring a more proven player in Anunoby.

Anunoby has been one of Toronto's best players over the past few years, developing into a defensive stopper and adding 16.9 points per game this season.

The Raptors wanted draft picks and a high-level player or prospect for the 25-year-old, per Lowe, but apparently didn't get anything that matched their expectations.

Both the Indiana Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies offered three first-round picks to Toronto but were turned down, according to Lowe.

Instead, Anunoby will stay in Toronto where he will be due for a new contract in 2024.