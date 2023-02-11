AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 10

1 of 3

AEW

Both teams of three were in the ring as the show began so this match could get going as quickly as possible.

Yuta and Sabian began with a quick exchange before Castagnoli tagged in and hit a huge press slam. This match was a lot of quick tags and shifts in momentum.

Even though the heel team had the upper hand for more time, the ending of this bout was about as predictable as it gets. It's safe to say that most people would have put money on the BCC if they were placing bets on this show.

Predictability isn't always a bad thing. Most pro wrestling matches are easy to predict. What matters is what they do between bells and both of these teams did a good job making this feel competitive.

The biggest complaint that could be had about this contest is that it felt more like they were moving from sequence to sequence than telling a cohesive story. That is hard to do in six-man matches sometimes, so it's an easy thing to forgive.

Castagnoli was able to secure the win for his team with a huge uppercut to Sabian.

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Grade: B

Notable Moments and Observations