AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 10
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on February 10.
This week's show featured some interesting matchups across multiple divisions. The women's division was highlighted in a singles bout between Ruby Soho and Marina Shafir.
We also got some trios action with Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade taking on Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley.
Jungle Boy was also in action, and we heard from both Dustin Rhodes and Mark Briscoe.
Let's take a look at what went down during Friday's show.
Blackpool Combat Club vs. Kip Sabian, Butcher and Blade
- The Butcher shaved his head, trimmed his beard and got new pants.
- Yuta saves himself from a nasty landing after a back body drop. He almost didn't rotate in time to land on his back.
- Moxley is known as a brawler who bleeds a lot, but when he wants to actually wrestle on the mat, he has some decent technical ability.
Both teams of three were in the ring as the show began so this match could get going as quickly as possible.
Yuta and Sabian began with a quick exchange before Castagnoli tagged in and hit a huge press slam. This match was a lot of quick tags and shifts in momentum.
Even though the heel team had the upper hand for more time, the ending of this bout was about as predictable as it gets. It's safe to say that most people would have put money on the BCC if they were placing bets on this show.
Predictability isn't always a bad thing. Most pro wrestling matches are easy to predict. What matters is what they do between bells and both of these teams did a good job making this feel competitive.
The biggest complaint that could be had about this contest is that it felt more like they were moving from sequence to sequence than telling a cohesive story. That is hard to do in six-man matches sometimes, so it's an easy thing to forgive.
Castagnoli was able to secure the win for his team with a huge uppercut to Sabian.
Winners: Blackpool Combat Club
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir
- If Shafir isn't going to wear boots, she should at least tape up her feet. It would help prevent ankle injuries and give her a unique look.
- Neither competitor had a TV entrance. We only heard the final few seconds of Soho's song before the bell rang.
- AEW needs to do more with Vickie Guerrero. It's so easy to forget she is there until the camera focuses on her.
- Mark Briscoe gave a funny interview after this match that saw him have a confrontation with Josh Woods.
After we saw two members of The Impractical Jokers get put through a table by the JAS and an interview with Dustin Rhodes, Soho and Shafir got going.
Ruby seemed a little hesitant at first, but she still put up a good fight from the moment they made contact. Shafir had a big size advantage, so she controlled the pace quite a bit.
A few minutes of this match took place during the break with picture-in-picture. You could see Soho struggling to mount any offense against the former MMA fighter.
Both women brought a lot of physicality to this match, but they lacked chemistry. It can probably be chalked up to not being familiar with each other and having completely different styles. After making a late-match comeback, Soho got the win with Destination Unknown.
Winner: Ruby Soho
Grade: C
Notable Moments and Observations
Jungle Boy vs. Ryan Nemeth
- AEW has had Nemeth signed for quite some time and he didn't even warrant being included in the graphic for this bout.
- It would be really cool if we got to see Nemeth team up with his brother at some point, but Dolph Ziggler probably won't leave WWE until he retires.
The third match of the night saw Jungle Boy Jack Perry take on Ryan Nemeth. JB got his usual entrance, but Nemeth was already in the ring.
This bout was over in less than two minutes and ended with Jungle Boy getting a predictable win. Brian Cage came out and indicated that he and Perry have unfinished business.
This was definitely a match that happened. Nobody can deny that. However, it wasn't much of anything. It was just a few moves to give Perry a quick win.
Winner: Jungle Boy
Grade: D
Notable Moments and Observations