Clippers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell, Kyle Lowry Trade Talks Were Never 'Serious'

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

Although the Los Angeles Clippers made several good moves at NBA trade deadline Thursday, acquiring Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee, the team was reportedly never in serious talks for either D'Angelo Russell or Kyle Lowry, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN.

Several of Lowe's sources confirmed that the Clippers were never quite in on either player. They did, however, seriously inquire about other guards like Toronto's Fred VanVleet and Utah's Mike Conley, who were both ultimately out of their price range.

Russell eventually ended up being traded from Minnesota to the Lakers in a three-team deal with Utah, while Lowry wound up staying put in Miami.

Los Angeles has underachieved in the years since making the blockbuster moves of signing Kawhi Leonard and trading for Paul George in 2019, only making one conference finals appearance in that time.

But with Kawhi Leonard seemingly returning to form over the past month, averaging 27.7 points during January, Steve Balmer and Lawrence Frank are looking to finally cash in on their long-term investments.

Despite seemingly going all-in at the deadline, it won't be an easy path for the Clippers, however. Multiple teams in the West made significant improvements to their rosters, namely the Phoenix Suns, which added Kevin Durant to an already talent-filled team.

The Lakers also made several good moves in addition to nabbing Russell. They brought in Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt. Mo Bamba and Davon Reed.

Meanwhile, the Heat only made one trade ahead of the deadline, trading Dewayne Dedmon to the Spurs for cash considerations. They could also look to add to their roster through the buyout market after Lowry was heavily discussed in trade rumors.