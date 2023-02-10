Kevin Durant Rumors: Grizzlies Offered Every Draft Pick, Swap to Nets in Trade Talks

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

In the race for supremacy in the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies made an all-in attempt to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.

Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Nets have been aware going back to July that the Grizzlies were "ready to trade every pick and swap of its own" to land Durant.

Lowe noted talks between Brooklyn and Memphis this time around "didn't get far" before Durant was ultimately traded to the Phoenix Suns.

As soon as Durant decided he wanted to leave the Nets, the Suns always made sense as a potential landing spot.

When the 13-time All-Star made his original trade request last summer, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said that Phoenix and the Miami Heat were among his preferred destinations.

The Suns were able to get the deal done for Durant late Wednesday night by giving up Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, four unprotected first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap.

Phoenix's ability to include a talented young player like Bridges might also have given it a leg up over the Grizzlies. Lowe noted Memphis "remained steadfast" it wouldn't discuss Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. in any talks.

Bridges isn't at the level of an All-Star player, but he was named to the All-Defensive first team last season. The 26-year-old is in the first season of a four-year, $90 million contract and is averaging a career-high 17.2 points per game in 56 starts.

If the Grizzlies weren't going to trade from their top trio, it would be hard to envision a deal they could have put together to beat what the Nets accepted from Phoenix.

Bridges wasn't the only player the Grizzlies made overtures toward. According to Lowe, they offered three first-round picks to the Toronto Raptors for O.G. Anunoby, but the Raptors "wanted a high-level player or prospect" in addition to picks for the 25-year-old.

Now that Durant is on the Suns, Memphis could be faced with the prospect of having to beat him in the playoffs if it is going to reach the NBA Finals.

The Grizzlies have been scuffling of late with eight losses in their last 10 games. They still rank second in the Western Conference standings with a 33-21 record.