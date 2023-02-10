NBA Rumors: Team Offered Nets 4 1sts for Mikal Bridges After Kevin Durant Trade

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Mikal Bridges was a key part of the trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, but the Brooklyn Nets reportedly had opportunities to flip the forward before Thursday's deadline.

"I know of one team, and I've confirmed this—I know of one team who offered four first round picks for Mikal Bridges," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM).

"Now, I know of at least three first round picks. I think the fourth one may have had some protections or something, but I'm pretty sure that was a thing."

The Nets received Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap for Durant and T.J. Warren. Crowder was later sent to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team trade.

Bridges is in the midst of his best NBA season, having averaged 17.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 56 appearances for Phoenix.

Though Phoenix has been beset by injuries this season, losing Chris Paul and Devin Booker for extended stretches, Bridges helped keep it in playoff contention while leading the team in minutes and points scored.

The 26-year-old has shown impressive durability during his career, playing in all his team's games this year before missing Thursday's game after the trade. He played every game possible in each of his first four seasons.

Bridges has been an efficient player who excels on both ends of the court for one of the league's top teams.

The forward's 29.7 career win shares rank third among players from the 2018 NBA draft, behind Luka Dončić and Trae Young but ahead of prominent players such as Deandre Ayton, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Brunson.

It was enough to make him the centerpiece of the deal for Durant and also earn significant interest on his own.

The Nets are clearly looking to rebuild after dealing Durant and Kyrie Irving. The next two months could provide a look at whether Bridges will be a franchise player or a potential trade chip in the offseason.

Bridges is under team control through 2025-26 after signing a four-year, $90 million contract extension in October 2021.