ESPN: Paul George Recruiting Russell Westbrook to Clippers if Jazz Buy Out Contract

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

If the Utah Jazz decide to buy out Russell Westbrook's contract, the former NBA MVP could end up with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne (starts at 1:45 mark), Paul George "has already started recruiting" Westbrook to the Clippers.

Westbrook was traded to the Jazz from the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team deal that also included the Minnesota Timberwolves.

B/R's Chris Haynes noted even before the deal was made official that a Westbrook buyout would be the "likely path" for the Jazz.

There's no reason for the Jazz to keep Westbrook. He's in the final season of his current contract, and they have fallen to 11th place in the Western Conference standings after a fast start.

Though they are only 0.5 games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the final spot in the play-in tournament, there has been no indication from everything the Jazz have done going back to last offseason that they are trying to win right now.

If Westbrook becomes a free agent, the Clippers would make a natural landing spot. Head coach Tyronn Lue has been trying to find a viable point guard all season, and John Wall was traded to the Houston Rockets as part of a three-team deal to bring Eric Gordon to Los Angeles.

Reggie Jackson is the Clippers' starting point guard. Westbrook could move into a starting role if he signs with the team, but Lue could also bring him off the bench to give them more scoring punch when George and Kawhi Leonard have to sit.

George and Westbrook know each other very well. They were teammates for two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2017 to '19.

The Clippers have seven wins in their last 10 games and have climbed up to No. 5 in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.02 win percentage points behind the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth spot and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.