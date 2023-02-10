X

    Lakers Fans Anxious for Trade Deadline Debuts After Bucks Loss Without LeBron James

    Adam WellsFebruary 10, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 06: Malik Beasley #5 of the Utah Jazz looks on during the first half of a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Arena on February 06, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
    Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

    Coming off a busy trade deadline and playing without LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers put up a good fight before coming up short in a 115-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

    James, who broke the NBA's all-time scoring record on Tuesday, was ruled out against the Bucks with soreness in his left ankle. Their roster was shorthanded with the players they acquired at the deadline not yet in uniform.

    The starting five consisted of Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Troy Brown Jr., Dennis Schröder and Max Christie.

    That group will look dramatically different very soon with Malik Beasley, D'Angelo Russell, Mo Bamba, Jarred Vanderbilt and Davon Reed coming to Hollywood.

    Needless to say, Lakers fans are excited about the possibilities for the stretch run this season with a rebuilt roster.

    Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson

    I think the acquisitions of D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba will make the Lakers a playoff team. Russell's playmaking and 3-point shooting ability will help out LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

    Ryan Rueda @iDude14

    The Los Angeles Lakers won the trade deadline. <a href="https://t.co/ecyk02G0zW">pic.twitter.com/ecyk02G0zW</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    24 hours ago the Lakers had 3 players shooting over 35 3P%<br><br>They now have 6. <a href="https://t.co/HAO4pVEgcy">pic.twitter.com/HAO4pVEgcy</a>

    Laker Central @LakerCentral365

    Lakers added shooting, size, youth, and trimmed the payroll before the deadline. Give Rob Pelinka his flowers. 💐 👏🏾<br><br>Hachimura: 34.5% - 6'8 - 25<br>Russell: 39.1% - 6'5 - 26<br>Beasley: 35.9% - 6'4 - 26<br>Bamba: 39.8% - 7'0 - 24 <a href="https://t.co/VH4dOsQdbd">pic.twitter.com/VH4dOsQdbd</a>

    Kings @RIPKingsbruh

    The schedule after Milwaukee so soft man. A run will be made

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Dennis Schroder had just survived the Lakers' point guard battle and dropped 25 and 12 <a href="https://t.co/yhO8ICRSmn">pic.twitter.com/yhO8ICRSmn</a>

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    Lakers fans after flipping Russ and Pat Bev into Mo Bamba, D'Lo, Beasley, and Vanderbilt<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/yjuQ1HP7c8">pic.twitter.com/yjuQ1HP7c8</a>

    GoldenKnight @GoldenKnightGFX

    The Lakers are 2.5 games away from the play in. We finally will have a full squad Saturday. Gotta start racking up wins from day one. 26 games left in the season.

    73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

    Lakers new season starts Saturday night against the Warriors. Nothing else to talk about.

    Guru @DrGuru_

    The Lakers only lost by single digits to the Bucks without LeBron, D-Lo, Vanderbilt, and Beasley. <br><br>This team is gonna be insane at full strength 🤯

    The Lakers have dug themselves into a hole at 25-31 with 26 games remaining in the regular season. They are 13th in the Western Conference standings and 2.5 games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

    The two teams directly ahead of them are the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Jazz are 17-26 since starting the season 10-3. The Thunder have been under .500 virtually all season.

    If the Lakers are going to make a run, it probably has to start with their next game. They will play all four teams currently in the play-in tournament six times in their next nine games.

    Los Angeles will get to make its first statement when it takes on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Saturday night.