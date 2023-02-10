Lakers Fans Anxious for Trade Deadline Debuts After Bucks Loss Without LeBron James

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Coming off a busy trade deadline and playing without LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers put up a good fight before coming up short in a 115-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

James, who broke the NBA's all-time scoring record on Tuesday, was ruled out against the Bucks with soreness in his left ankle. Their roster was shorthanded with the players they acquired at the deadline not yet in uniform.

The starting five consisted of Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Troy Brown Jr., Dennis Schröder and Max Christie.

That group will look dramatically different very soon with Malik Beasley, D'Angelo Russell, Mo Bamba, Jarred Vanderbilt and Davon Reed coming to Hollywood.

Needless to say, Lakers fans are excited about the possibilities for the stretch run this season with a rebuilt roster.

The Lakers have dug themselves into a hole at 25-31 with 26 games remaining in the regular season. They are 13th in the Western Conference standings and 2.5 games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

The two teams directly ahead of them are the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Jazz are 17-26 since starting the season 10-3. The Thunder have been under .500 virtually all season.

If the Lakers are going to make a run, it probably has to start with their next game. They will play all four teams currently in the play-in tournament six times in their next nine games.

Los Angeles will get to make its first statement when it takes on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Saturday night.