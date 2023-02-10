Warriors' Draymond Green Says James Wiseman Trade to Pistons 'What He Needs'

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green bid a fond farewell and well-wishes on his podcast to his ex-teammate James Wiseman, who was traded to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal on Thursday (15:09 mark).

"Being moved to the Detroit Pistons gives James an opportunity to [restart his career]," Green said.

"And I think that's such a beautiful thing. I feel like in this trade I think James Wiseman gets what he needs. The Warriors got what they need. James Wiseman needs to go somewhere where he can play and get minutes and reps and he's not expected to compete at a championship level."

Green noted that Wiseman will get to play through mistakes and gain more experience, which he called "life's greatest teacher."

"He's super talented, super skilled, just hasn't had the reps," Green added.

Wiseman only played three games in college at the University of Memphis. He withdrew from the school to focus on a pro career amid a 12-game NCAA suspension after the organization claimed he took impermissible benefits.

The Warriors selected Wiseman with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, but he only played 39 games because of a torn right meniscus. Still, he flashed star potential at times, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game.

Unfortunately, Wiseman was shut down for the entirety of the 2021-22 season because of the injury. He played in just 21 games in 2022-23, averaging 6.9 points on 62.8 percent shooting and 3.5 rebounds in 12.5 minutes.

The Warriors, despite hovering around .500, are trying to compete for a championship. The Pistons, who are among the worst teams in basketball, are rebuilding for the future. As Green noted, this is a chance for Wiseman to get those reps, play through mistakes and find some rhythm for a team that's not looking to win now.

As for Golden State, it welcomed back guard Gary Payton II, who left in free agency for the Portland Trail Blazers last offseason.