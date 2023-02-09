Kevin Durant Calls Out 'Lying' Kendrick Perkins for Comments After Nets-Suns Trade

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins are at it again.

Durant accused Perkins of "making a living lying" and of not having "honor" after Perkins said Durant and Kyrie Irving made all of the decisions in Brooklyn and should be the ones at fault for the organization's downfall.

It all came in the comments of an Instagram post from Etan Thomas, who had written that the Nets fans should be "livid" with team governor Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks for trading James Harden, Durant and Irving in the span of a year and not getting any stars back in return. He wrote that the Nets "failed as an organization," and when Perkins put the onus on Durant and Irving instead, sparks flew.

It isn't the first time the two have publicly traded jabs since Perkins retired from the NBA and joined ESPN as an analyst. It surely won't be the last, either.