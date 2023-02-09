Pistons Rumors: James Wiseman Was Detroit's Top-Ranked Prospect in 2020 NBA Draft

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Detroit Pistons made a surprising move ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline by shipping forward Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal to acquire center James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors.

While many view Wiseman as a project, the Pistons apparently hold him in higher esteem. The Athletic's James L. Edwards III explained the team's thought process behind the trade:

"Wiseman, who was the No. 2 overall pick in 2020, has long had fans in Detroit's front office. According to team sources who were granted anonymity to speak freely, Wiseman was the top player on the Pistons' big board during the 2020 NBA Draft process. And while the career of the 21-year-old center hasn't started particularly well due to injuries and his situation with the Warriors, the Pistons believe he has a higher upside than Bey moving forward."

Wiseman had fallen out of the rotation in Golden State prior to being traded. He averaged 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in his 21 appearances this year. He joins a crowded Detroit frontcourt that includes 2022 No. 13 pick Jalen Duren, 2020 No. 16 pick Isaiah Stewart and veteran Nerlens Noel.

Perhaps Wiseman will be able to carve out a role for himself with the Pistons and prove why he was considered to be a future superstar when the Warriors drafted him second overall three years ago.