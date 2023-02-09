X

    Lakers to Honor LeBron James Pregame vs. Bucks for Breaking Kareem's Scoring Record

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 9, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, poses for a photo with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after James become the NBA's all-time leading scorer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

    The Los Angeles Lakers will honor LeBron James prior to the team's home game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday after he broke the NBA's career points record.

    Rachel Nichols of Showtime Sports relayed the news on James, who will sit the game out with left ankle soreness.

    Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols

    Lakers are planning a big pregame ceremony tonight for LeBron, complete with Kareem back in the building...but after that LeBron (ankle) will sit out the game against Giannis and the Bucks.

    James needed 36 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday to break NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time points record (38,387). He got to that mark in the third quarter with this turnaround 15-footer before finishing the night with 38 points.

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    "The King wears the crown!" <a href="https://t.co/k9pqmYeoeT">pic.twitter.com/k9pqmYeoeT</a>

    The game paused as the arena lauded James, who celebrated with his family on the court.

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    💛 <a href="https://t.co/IO4PuhEoGA">pic.twitter.com/IO4PuhEoGA</a>

    There was a mini-ceremony featuring commissioner Adam Silver and Abdul-Jabbar, who passed the proverbial scoring torch to James with this basketball handoff:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Amazing moment between Kareem and LeBron 🤝 <a href="https://t.co/E2GvUCLy3B">pic.twitter.com/E2GvUCLy3B</a>

    The Lakers will now honor James with a more complete ceremony Thursday before L.A. hosts the Bucks at Crypto.com Arena at 10 p.m. ET. TNT will televise the game.

