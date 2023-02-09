Lakers to Honor LeBron James Pregame vs. Bucks for Breaking Kareem's Scoring Record

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Los Angeles Lakers will honor LeBron James prior to the team's home game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday after he broke the NBA's career points record.

Rachel Nichols of Showtime Sports relayed the news on James, who will sit the game out with left ankle soreness.

James needed 36 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday to break NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time points record (38,387). He got to that mark in the third quarter with this turnaround 15-footer before finishing the night with 38 points.

The game paused as the arena lauded James, who celebrated with his family on the court.

There was a mini-ceremony featuring commissioner Adam Silver and Abdul-Jabbar, who passed the proverbial scoring torch to James with this basketball handoff:

The Lakers will now honor James with a more complete ceremony Thursday before L.A. hosts the Bucks at Crypto.com Arena at 10 p.m. ET. TNT will televise the game.