Lakers' Projected 2023 Offseason Cap Space amid Kyrie Irving Free-Agency Rumors

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers not only improved their roster for the rest of 2022-23 before Thursday's trade deadline, but they also created a blueprint for the roster next season:

Prior to the trades, the only players with guaranteed contracts were LeBron James and Anthony Davis and Max Christie, while Damian Jones had a $2.6 million player option.

According to Spotrac, the Lakers now have $32.2 million in practical cap space this offseason, ninth-most in the NBA, if they decline club options and release players on nonguaranteed deals.

Los Angeles didn't land its top target of Kyrie Irving, but the team was aggressive with several trades to reshape the roster after a 25-30 start to the season.

The Lakers traded away Russell Westbrook and his $47 million salary to the Utah Jazz in a three-way deal, bringing back Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz and D'Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The team also flipped Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Mo Bamba.

These trades give the Lakers better fits for the current roster, including quality shooters and low-post depth to build around James and Davis. Both superstars are under contract for next year, so the priority should continue to be building around those players.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported the Lakers still plan to pursue Irving in the offseason, while Brian Windhorst of ESPN added "the Kyrie story with the Lakers ain't over."

Los Angeles might not be able to afford Irving at this point, however, especially with Dallas eligible to offer a two-year, $78.6 million extension. He was seeking a four-year, $198.5 million maximum extension with the Brooklyn Nets before asking for a trade, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers could instead work to keep the current players on the roster, including Beasley's $16.5 million club option and Bamba's $10.3 million nonguaranteed contract. Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura are set to become restricted free agents while Russell, Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Schröder will be unrestricted free agents.

The final two months of the regular season might not only be used to get back into playoff contention—it could also be a trial for many of these players going into 2023-24.