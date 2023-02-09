NBA Rumors: Reggie Jackson, Hornets to Agree to Contract Buyout; PG Eyes Contender

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The Charlotte Hornets and guard Reggie Jackson will "likely" agree to a contract buyout after the team reportedly acquired the 12-year NBA veteran in a deal that sent center Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:

Jackson has averaged 10.9 points on 41.8 percent shooting, 3.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game this season. The Hornets acquired him in a one-for-one deal for Plumlee, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report (h/t Suns Are Better) said during B/R's live trade deadline coverage Thursday that the Phoenix Suns would be interested in acquiring Jackson if the Hornets bought out his contract.

All signs point to Jackson's parting ways with the Hornets, who are second-to-last in the Eastern Conference standings. As Charania noted, the team plans on playing and developing its younger roster members, and putting Jackson in the rotation would run counter to that effort.

But Jackson could easily make an impact for a championship-contending team. The Suns would presumably slot Jackson in the backcourt rotation off the bench behind point guard Chris Paul.

Cameron Payne handled that spot earlier this season, but he's been out for all but 27 minutes of game time since Dec. 13 after reaggravating a right foot injury in January. There is no timetable for his return.

Jackson can slide in to help a team that just added superstar forward Kevin Durant via trade. Phoenix looks like the top Western Conference contender as KD joins Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

Jackson could be another piece of the championship puzzle, but he is, for now, a member of the Hornets.