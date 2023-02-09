Lakers' Updated Roster, Depth Chart After Russell, Bamba, All NBA Deadline Trades

David Berding/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers made some significant changes ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline in hopes of vaulting into title contention this season.

After acquiring point guard D'Angelo Russell and others as part of a three-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz on Wednesday, the Lakers landed center Mo Bamba from the Orlando Magic in exchange for veteran point guard Patrick Beverley.

Here's a look at the Lakers' updated depth chart following this week's wheeling and dealing:

PG: D'Angelo Russell, Dennis Schroder

SG: Malik Beasley, Austin Reaves, Max Christie, Lonnie Walker IV

SF: LeBron James, Troy Brown Jr., Davon Reed

PF: Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Wenyen Gabriel

C: Anthony Davis, Mo Bamba

By adding Russell, the Lakers are getting a major upgrade at point guard over Beverley, who was more of a defensive specialist. The 26-year-old is a polished offensive weapon who's averaging 17.9 points and 6.2 assists, making him a strong third option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Bamba, the No. 6 overall pick of the 2018 NBA draft, has failed to live up to his draft position. The 24-year-old has career averages of 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. There's a chance his production will increase in his new role as the primary backup to Davis.

The Lakers must have confidence in Bamba after moving on from Thomas Bryant, who had been performing well as a backup center. They traded him to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, one of which they sent to the Magic for Bamba.

Los Angeles is hoping its revamped roster will be good enough to make some waves in the increasingly competitive Western Conference. At 25-30, the Lakers have some work to do to rise up the standings, but they're in a better position than they were before the deadline.

The new-look Lakers will be in action on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks (37-17).