NBA Rumors: Raptors Wanted Clippers' Terance Mann, More in Fred VanVleet Trade Talks

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly had interest in Fred VanVleet before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline. However, the Toronto Raptors weren't interested in letting him go for cheap.

ESPN's Zach Lowe said on the NBA Trade Deadline Special (h/t RealGM) that the Raptors were asking for Terance Mann and further draft capital in trade negotiations.

Mann, 26, has emerged as the Clippers' starting point guard this season, so it isn't a shock that the Clippers were unwilling to include him in any potential deals. He's averaging a solid 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from three.

Mann's versatility and two-way impact has made him a valuable player for the Clippers, and he's entering his prime. Giving him up for a player like VanVleet, who will almost assuredly decline his player option for next season and become a free agent, would have been a huge risk given that VanVleet might have only been a short-term rental.

The Clippers at least somewhat addressed their need for another on-ball creator by adding Eric Bledsoe in a multi-team trade on Thursday. In exchange, they're sending John Wall to the Houston Rockets and Luke Kennard to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Clippers also moved on from Reggie Jackson in a separate deal:

While Gordon won't address the team's need for a pure point guard—he's averaged only 2.8 assists per game for his career—it's possible the Clippers have their eyes set on the buyout market, particularly Russell Westbrook:

While Westbrook's lack of shooting and ball-dominant style never meshed well with LeBron James or the Los Angeles Lakers' roster in general, it might be less obstructive on a Clippers team that has plenty of shooting. Westbrook and Paul George also played together in Oklahoma City.

VanVleet might be the overall better player than Westbrook at this point, but it's fair to question if the Clippers would have been better off with him instead of the combination of Mann, Westbrook and the draft capital the Raptors were seeking. In this case, it isn't hard to blame the Clippers for pulling out of those talks.