X

    Lakers Rumors: Thomas Bryant Traded to Nuggets for Davon Reed, 3 2nd-Round Picks

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 9, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Thomas Bryant #31 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on December 21, 2022 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    The new-look Los Angeles Lakers won't include Thomas Bryant.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Lakers are trading the veteran center to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and second-round picks in 2025, 2026 and 2029.

    This comes after Los Angeles reportedly agreed to a three-team deal that will send Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz and bring D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to the West Coast.

    Ramona Shelburne of ESPN provided more context behind the transaction:

    Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne

    Bryant had grown unhappy with his diminished PT since AD returned and asked LAL to look for a better situation. He'd also outplayed his contract &amp; LA only has mid-level to re-sign him— so they opted to give his minutes to Wenyen Gabriel &amp; replenish the picks they gave up for Rui. <a href="https://t.co/OLaVrB9AkN">https://t.co/OLaVrB9AkN</a>

    Bryant averaged 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds and shot 65.4 percent from the field in 41 games with Los Angeles. His last appearance was a memorable one.

    C.J. Toledano @CJToledano

    This photo makes sense now. Thomas Bryant wasn't calling for the ball. He was saying "Bye, thanks LeBron!" <a href="https://t.co/RFVA4SiTNk">pic.twitter.com/RFVA4SiTNk</a>

    The acquisition of Vanderbilt helped the Lakers fortify their frontcourt depth. Still, some might be surprised to see Bryant go because he was a solid backup big behind Anthony Davis. He provided reliable scoring inside his work on the boards helped his team average the fifth-most rebounds (45.1 per game) in the league.

    General manager Rob Pelinka is helping to strengthen a Western Conference rival as well. Bryant is a clear upgrade for Denver over DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji when Nikola Jokić goes to the bench.

    Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

    The biggest hole on the Nuggets' roster was backup center, and Thomas Bryant is a backup 5 that can start for a lot of teams. He's the athletic and mobile, 7-foot rim presence that the Nuggets want behind Nikola Jokic.

    Lakers Rumors: Thomas Bryant Traded to Nuggets for Davon Reed, 3 2nd-Round Picks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The Nuggets didn't surrender a ton of value, either. Second-rounders, especially for a team in their position, typically don't amount to much, and Reed was averaging just nine minutes off the bench this year.

    In general, Pelinka has done well to upgrade the supporting cast around Davis and LeBron James. Absent another deal, though, fans might wonder whether trading Bryant away was a misstep.