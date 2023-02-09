Nets Rumors: Mikal Bridges Unlikely to Be Dealt Again After Kevin Durant Trade

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly aren't expected to trade wing Mikal Bridges prior to Thursday's NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, there has been a "wealth of interest" expressed in Bridges, but the Nets intend to keep him.

Brooklyn reportedly acquired Bridges along with Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected first-round picks in a blockbuster trade late Wednesday night that sent Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren to the Phoenix Suns.

Since going 10th overall in the 2018 NBA draft, Bridges has made marked improvements in each of his five NBA seasons, and he has taken an especially big step forward in 2022-23.

In 56 games, the 26-year-old small forward is averaging career highs in scoring (17.2), rebounds (4.3) and assists (3.6) while also making 1.8 three-pointers per game and 1.2 steals per contest.

Additionally, Bridges is shooting 46.3 percent from the field and an impressive 38.7 percent from beyond the arc.

With both Devin Booker and Chris Paul missing significant time this season because of injuries, Bridges was elevated to the Suns' No. 1 or No. 2 scoring option at times, and he responded with some excellent performances.

Despite his value at both ends of the floor, the Suns parted with him in order to bring in Durant, one of the greatest scorers in NBA history and a player who is averaging 29.7 points per game this season.

Earlier this week, the Nets traded All-Star guard Kyrie Irving after Irving requested to be moved elsewhere before the deadline.

Brooklyn shipped Irving and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029.

The Nets now have a ton of draft capital, and while there are no true superstars remaining on their roster, they have no shortage of talented, interchangeable pieces, which could make them a tough team to play against.

Brooklyn has so much roster depth that more moves could be on the way before the deadline, but if the Nets largely keep the same roster, they can throw a rotation of Bridges, Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, Johnson, Nic Claxton, Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas, Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale and others at the opposition.

Bridges would likely land the Nets some great draft pick compensation in a trade because of his skill set, age and the fact that he is under contract through 2026 at a reasonable average salary of $22.7 million.

At the same time, the Nets have the assets needed to rebuild and turn their roster over quickly, and Bridges may be precisely the type of player they'd like to have in the fold when it is time to contend again.