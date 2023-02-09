NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Want 'Premium Reserve' PG, Possible Chris Paul Successor

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns already made waves by acquiring Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but they may not be done making trades.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Phoenix has "contacted opposing teams in search of point guard reinforcements" in its desire to find "premium reserve ballhandling options who could even perhaps replace [Chris] Paul in the future."

While attention may turn to replacing Paul during the upcoming offseason, the Suns already have the pieces to challenge for a championship in 2023.

The foursome of Durant, Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton is as good as any in the league, and this is a core that reached the 2021 NBA Finals and finished with the best record in the league last season without Durant.

Now they have one of the best players in league history with two championships and two NBA Finals MVPs on his resume to help get them over the hump come playoff time.

Yet Paul's future will remain a discussion point.

Fischer noted only next season's salary is "largely guaranteed," and Shams Charania of The Athletic previously reported Phoenix offered the 37-year-old in a trade package to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving before the latter was moved to the Dallas Mavericks.

The team could even look to move Ayton down the line to bolster the point guard spot. They didn't re-sign him this past offseason until after he agreed to an offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers, and Fischer reported "there is little belief" the front office values him at $33 million per year.

Perhaps there is a small move for a backup point guard coming for the Suns ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline. Or perhaps there is a major move that will be reserved for the upcoming offseason that could involve one of their primary players.

Regardless of what happens, the team has positioned itself as a true championship contender with the addition of Durant.