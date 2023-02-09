Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers Star 'Unequivocally' Unavailable at NBA Deadline

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers are making it "unequivocally" clear that a Damian Lillard deal ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline is off the table, according to TNT and Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

At 27-28, the Blazers are 10th in the Western Conference and have a 0.5-game lead on the Utah Jazz for the final play-in spot.

Even prior to Haynes' report, there's been nothing to indicate a Lillard trade was a plausible scenario right now. The two-year, $121.8 million extension he signed with the team hasn't even kicked in yet, which means he can't be traded until July.

The Blazers are reportedly attempting to load up ahead of the trade deadline, which is a sign of their continued commitment to building around the seven-time All-Star. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, they've shown interest in Toronto Raptors wing O.G. Anunoby, though they're reluctant to include Shaedon Sharpe in an offer.

Anunoby is a prototypical three-and-D wing, and his defensive versatility would be invaluable for a team that ranks 26th in defensive rating (115.9), per NBA.com.

Considering how far Portland appears to be from a title, it doesn't hurt to ask general manager Joe Cronin whether there's any appetite for a Lillard swap.

The 32-year-old is averaging a career-high 30.9 points and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Given his age, his trade value is unlikely to improve at any point moving forward. If the Blazers traded him, they could get multiple assets that help orient their future around Sharpe and Anfernee Simons.

But Haynes confirmed what everybody thought to be the case already.