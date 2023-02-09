Celtics' Updated Roster, Depth Chart After Reported Mike Muscala Trade

Ian Maule/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics fortified their frontcourt depth ahead of Thursday afternoon's trade deadline by acquiring Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The Athletic's Jay King reported earlier in the day that the Celtics were "angling" to add a center who could play behind Al Horford and Robert Williams III.

Here's what the Celtics' depth chart looks like with Muscala on board.

Point Guard: Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Pritchard



Shooting Guard: Derrick White, JD Davison



Small Forward: Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams



Power Forward: Jayson Tatum, Sam Hauser, Blake Griffin

Center: Al Horford, Robert Williams III, Mike Muscala, Luke Kornet

Muscala's skill set should fit in nicely with how Horford has played this season. He is an efficient three-point shooter, making 39.4 percent of his attempts behind the arc in 43 appearances for the Thunder.

The major moves that have been made around the league benefit the Celtics, at least looking ahead to the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are no longer with the Brooklyn Nets. Durant was dealt to the Phoenix Suns, while Irving was sent to the Dallas Mavericks. Those moves almost certainly take the Nets out of title contention.

If the Celtics were to make the NBA Finals, they might have to face either Durant's Suns or Irving's Mavs. But that's a problem they don't have to worry about until it happens.

Center is a position the Celtics, more than any other title contender, need to go three deep at. Horford is having an excellent season, shooting 41.7 percent from three-point range, but he's 36 years old and has a lot of miles on his body.

Williams' playing time is being carefully managed because of his injury issues. He missed the first 29 games this season recovering from surgery on his left knee. The 25-year-old is averaging just 23.6 minutes per game in 20 appearances.

Luke Kornet has done a good job as Boston's third center. He is averaging 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game this season.

Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has his team in a great position. The Celtics' 39-16 record is the best mark in the NBA. They rank in the top six in points per game, offensive rating, points allowed per game and defensive rating, per Basketball Reference. Their plus-6.0 net rating leads the league.

As long as Williams, Horford, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White are healthy in the playoffs, the Celtics are good enough to beat anyone.