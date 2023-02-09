Clippers Rumors: John Wall's Time With LA 'Nearing an End' via Trade or Buyout

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

John Wall may have played his last game for the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the veteran guard's "tenure with the Clippers is nearing an end."

Stein added that "sources say the Clippers are still trying to trade Wall before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade buzzer but are expected to buy out the former All-Star if no deal develops."

Wall, 32, is a five-time All-Star, but he's offered a mixed bag for the Clippers, averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and just 30.3 percent from three in 34 games (three starts).

Availability has also been an issue, with Wall out since Jan. 13 because of an abdominal injury.

Add it all up, alongside the rumors surrounding the Clippers and the point guard position, and the writing is on the...Wall.

Last week Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reported that head coach Tyronn Lue "prefers to keep what he calls a 'traditional point guard' in his rotation, and the team's front office remains engaged in trade discussions for lead ball-handlers, said people across the league granted anonymity to discuss the situation candidly."

He added Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet was the team's "top target," but Miami Heat veteran Kyle Lowry and "perhaps to a lesser extent" Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier have also been on the team's radar via potential trades.

And the Clippers may also sneak into the aftermath of the blockbuster, three-team deal that in part sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, with TNT and B/R's Chris Haynes reporting the Clippers are eyeing the Westbrook situation closely:

If the Clippers were sold on Wall as a solid option at point guard, they wouldn't be popping up in rumors for other players at the position. Every sign at this point is indicating an imminent divorce between the two sides.