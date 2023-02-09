Russell Westbrook Rumors: Clippers, Bulls Interested in PG If Cut After Lakers Trade

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly agreed to a three-team trade on Wednesday that will send Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, in part.

But Westbrook is almost assuredly a candidate to get bought out with the rebuilding Jazz, and if that happens, the Los Angeles Clippers and Chicago Bulls are interested in signing the veteran point guard, per TNT and B/R's Chris Haynes.

Westbrook's departure from the Lakers has felt imminent since the summer, given his tough first year with the team. The 34-year-old has been relegated to a role off the bench, where he's averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists while shooting 41.7 percent from the field, 29.6 percent from three and 65.5 percent from the charity stripe.

His poor perimeter shooting and desire to serve as the primary on-ball option always made him a tough fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Add in inconsistent defense and the Lakers' overall lack of quality floor spacers, and Westbrook was the proverbial square peg trying to fit into the round hole.

With the Jazz clearly in asset-adding mode, it's hard to imagine either the team or Westbrook being particularly interested in that pairing. Much like an eventual trade away from the Lakers felt inevitable, so does a buyout in Utah.

The Clippers have long been trying to solve the point guard position in the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era and have better floor spacing than the Lakers, so Westbrook might make some sense, even potentially coming off the bench for more depth.

Whether he's actually that big of an upgrade over John Wall—who is currently out injured—or Reggie Jackson at this point is debatable, but the Clippers would only be paying a short-term contract to find out.

Ditto for the Bulls, though the fit there would be a bit less seamless. Still, with Lonzo Ball's health status up in the air, the Bulls have a need at point guard. Westbrook's style of play likely wouldn't mesh well with DeMar DeRozan, but the Bulls might be entering "beggars can't be choosers" territory at the position.