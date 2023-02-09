Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish Deal Discussed With Blazers Amid Josh Hart Buzz

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers have discussed a deal involving Cam Reddish ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 deadline, per SNY's Ian Begley.

New York has also done its "due diligence' on Portland's Josh Hart, Begley reported Wednesday.

Aside from the Trail Blazers, Begley reported earlier this week that the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons have shown interest in Reddish.

The Knicks acquired Reddish, Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick in a January 2022 trade with the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kevin Knox and a first-round pick.

Reddish appeared in just 15 games for the Knicks last season after being buried in head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation. He averaged 6.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in just 14.3 minutes per game.

So far this season, Reddish has played in just 20 games and hasn't seen the court since Dec. 3 as he has completely fallen out of Thibodeau's rotation. When he has played, he's averaged 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 21.9 minutes per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and 30.4 percent from deep.

Reddish, who will become a restricted free agent this summer, could greatly benefit from a change of scenery. He was once a solid depth piece for the Hawks, and he could be that for another franchise if given the opportunity.

One of the 23-year-old's best seasons came in 2020-21 when he averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists. However, he only appeared in 26 games that season due to an Achilles injury.

It's unclear what the Knicks would receive in exchange for Reddish. What is clear is that the team needs some pieces if it wants to compete with the Eastern Conference's best in the postseason.

The Knicks sit seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 30-26 record, nine games behind the first-place Boston Celtics.