76ers Trade Rumors: Matisse Thybulle Drawing Interest from Suns, Raptors, Mavs, More

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle has drawn trade interest from "nearly a third of the league" this season, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Scotto listed the Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns as potential suitors, in addition to previously reported interest from the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported Wednesday that some expect Thybulle to get dealt before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, and Pompey described him as Philly's "best asset" who could realistically move.

The 6'5" wing's stock has taken a hit this season, though.

His 12.1 minutes per game are a career low, which is having a corresponding effect on his production. He's averaging 2.6 points and 0.9 steals while continuing to struggle as a shooter (32.8 percent on three-pointers).

Thybulle has always been an excellent defender. Last season, he ranked sixth among 2-guards in ESPN's defensive real plus-minus (plus-3.64).

But that hasn't been enough to outweigh his inability to stretch the floor, an issue that becomes more glaring in the playoffs. He has had a negative net rating during each of his three postseason runs with Philly, per NBA.com.

Because of his perimeter defending, Thybulle could be a good fit on a contender with more shooting. The cost of acquiring him shouldn't be too high either given his numbers this year.

For the Sixers, they'd benefit by flipping the 25-year-old as part of a trade that can net them a better shooter to help support James Harden and Joel Embiid.