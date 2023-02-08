Jim Ross Says WWE Icon Jerry Lawler's 'Prognosis Is Positive' After Suffering Stroke

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is reportedly on the mend after suffering a stroke on Monday.

All Elite Wrestling announcer Jim Ross, who was Lawler's commentary partner on Raw for several years, tweeted that the King's "prognosis is positive" after speaking with him briefly on Tuesday.

Dave Brown, a longtime friend of Lawler's, told Jason Munz of the Memphis Commerical Appeal that Lawler was admitted to a Florida hospital after suffering a stroke.

"Some of the initial reports were just horrible, so I feel much better than I did 18 hours ago when I felt like I got hit in the face with a shovel," Brown said. "I was incredibly encouraged after I did a FaceTime. Jerry was alert. He talked to me. He could only say a couple words at a time, which is pretty normal. But (he) was able to move both legs and both arms."

According to Brown, Lawler traveled to Florida last week for the "Heroes Meet Horror Con" and was intending to stay at a condo he owns in Fort Myers.

Per Jacob Gallant of Action News 5, Lawler is recovering after undergoing surgery.

This is the third major health incident for Lawler in the past 11 years.

During an episode of Raw on Sept. 10, 2012, Lawler suffered cardiac arrest while sitting in the announcer's chair next to Michael Cole. A WWE doctor sitting at ringside used a defibrillator and performed CPR to revive him before he was transferred to a local hospital.

He also suffered a stroke in March 2018.

Lawler, 73, has been working on the independent circuit in recent years. His most recent match was in a tag bout with Erick Redbeard. They defeated Elijah Dean and Zach Nystrom at NEW Wrestling Under the Stars in September.