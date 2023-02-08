NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors, Spurs Explored Deal Involving Gary Trent Jr., Jakob Poeltl

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, all eyes are on the Toronto Raptors to see if they will move any of their coveted players.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, "there were some fresh rumbles this week" that Toronto had explored trading shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. along with draft pick compensation to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center Jakob Poeltl.

Stein noted that the Raptors' pursuit of such a trade suggests the team might not be looking to tear down its roster this year to try to build toward the future.

"That's a move you would make to try to move up the Eastern Conference ladder—not down," Stein wrote. "The Raptors, for the record, don't seem to mind the confusion they're generating."

At 25-30, the Raptors sit in last place in the Atlantic Division and don't appear to be anywhere close to a title contender. Toronto has multiple players who have generated interest from across the league this season, including Trent, rising swingman O.G. Anunoby and former All-Stars Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.

Trent has started 38 of his 48 appearances this season and is averaging a career-high 18.7 points while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three-point range. He has an $18.8 million player option on his contract for next season, which could make him a short-term rental for his new team.

The Spurs are 14-40 and could be more inclined to move their coveted players as their rebuild continues. Poeltl has been one of the few bright spots for San Antonio this season, as the veteran big man is averaging 12.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 62.3 percent from the field.

Ironically, the Raptors will be hosting the Spurs on Wednesday night. San Antonio will be looking to end a nine-game losing skid, while Toronto will be going for its third straight victory.