Knicks Rumors: Report of O.G. Anunoby Trade Offer Including 3 1st-Round Picks Refuted

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The New York Knicks may have interest in trading for O.G. Anunoby but not at the reported asking price.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Knicks are not planning to offer three first-round picks for Anunoby in talks with the Toronto Raptors despite a report from Sportsnet's Michael Grange stating otherwise. The disappointing Raptors are expected to consider major moves ahead of the trade deadline as they look at a potential rebuild.

Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam are also expected to garner significant interest ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET cutoff.

The Knicks have been linked to aggressive moves dating back to the summer when they were in pursuit of All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. New York's front office ultimately balked at Utah's asking price for Mitchell, and the Jazz shipped him off to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a shocking blockbuster.

Equipped with a bevy of future first-round picks and tradable contracts, the Knicks could ramp up their push for a superstar ahead of the deadline—though it's hard to pinpoint a potential move. There is zero chance the Brooklyn Nets would move Kevin Durant across New York City, and the Chicago Bulls seem increasingly likely to keep Zach LaVine until at least this summer.

Anunoby is a good player who can fit on any NBA roster, but he isn't enough of a difference-maker to transform the Knicks' fortunes. He's averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while playing lockdown defense on the perimeter but has largely settled into who he is as a player. The 25-year-old has not seen a significant uptick in any of his offensive splits in any of the last three seasons.

While the Knicks could part ways with some of their assets to add Anunoby, their first priority should be and remains landing a true 1A superstar.