Projected Value of LeBron James' Lakers Memorabilia from NBA Scoring Record Game

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

After Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, the memorabilia from his historic night will undoubtedly be worth an eye-popping sum.

Life-long collector Ken Goldin, who founded Goldin Auctions, projected the total value of James' game-worn items to be at least $8 million:

James scored 38 points in Los Angeles' 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and now has 38,390 career points, surpassing the previous mark of 38,387 that was held by Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for more than 38 years.

At 38 years old and in his 20th NBA season, James has shown no signs of slowing down. When his legendary career comes to an end, his scoring record will likely reach a number that would be unattainable for quite some time.