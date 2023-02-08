Projected Value of LeBron James' Lakers Memorabilia from NBA Scoring Record Game

Projected Value of LeBron James' Lakers Memorabilia from NBA Scoring Record GameFebruary 8, 2023
After Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, the memorabilia from his historic night will undoubtedly be worth an eye-popping sum.
Life-long collector Ken Goldin, who founded Goldin Auctions, projected the total value of James' game-worn items to be at least $8 million:
Ken Goldin @KenGoldin
For those asking me values on <a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> items used tonight, here is your "<br>Game ball used to score record break Kareem's record. $2 million plus<br> Game used jersey from tonight $5 million plus<br>Pink Nikes worn tonight. $1 million plus <br>And by 'plus' depends how aggressive bidders
James scored 38 points in Los Angeles' 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and now has 38,390 career points, surpassing the previous mark of 38,387 that was held by Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for more than 38 years.
At 38 years old and in his 20th NBA season, James has shown no signs of slowing down. When his legendary career comes to an end, his scoring record will likely reach a number that would be unattainable for quite some time.