NBA Rumors: Nets Eyed Raptors' Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby After Kyrie Irving Trade

The Brooklyn Nets have been aiming high as they look to make another big move before Thursday's trade deadline after dealing Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.

On The Hoop Collective Podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the Nets "absolutely" had interest in acquiring Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors after completing the Irving trade.

The potential problem for Brooklyn, according to Windhorst, is the Raptors could be keeping an eye on what Durant wants to do after this season before deciding if they want to start dealing key players from their roster who might be attractive to the Nets this summer if Durant were to request a trade again.

