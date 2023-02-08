Zach LaVine, Bulls Roasted by NBA Twitter for Collapse Against Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls entered Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies seeking their first four-game win streak of the 2022-23 season.

Unfortunately, it wasn't in the cards for Chicago as a fourth-quarter collapse spelled doom in a 104-89 road loss to Memphis at FedEx Forum.

The Bulls, who were without All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan because of a hip injury, had outscored the Grizzlies 36-23 in the third quarter to take a three-point lead into the final frame. In the fourth, Chicago's offense went cold and mustered just 14 points as Memphis upped its defensive intensity.

Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 28 points and 17 rebounds, while Zach LaVine added 24 points. Chicago struggled with its efficiency, shooting just 36.8 percent from the field and 20 percent (7-of-35) from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies were led by Ja Morant, who poured in a game-high 34 points along with seven assists.

Fans on Twitter were not happy with the Bulls' inability to steal a road win in Memphis, which would've worked wonders for the team's confidence as Thursday's trade deadline approaches:

The Bulls entered this season with expectations of being one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, but a team that can't win four games in a row clearly has flaws that need to be addressed in order truly compete against elite teams.

Perhaps Chicago looks to make some moves before the trade deadline to improve its roster in hopes of making a push for the playoffs in the second half of the season.

The Bulls (26-28) will return to action on Thursday in a road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (32-22).