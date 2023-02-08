X

    Zach LaVine, Bulls Roasted by NBA Twitter for Collapse Against Ja Morant, Grizzlies

    Doric SamFebruary 8, 2023

    The Chicago Bulls entered Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies seeking their first four-game win streak of the 2022-23 season.

    Unfortunately, it wasn't in the cards for Chicago as a fourth-quarter collapse spelled doom in a 104-89 road loss to Memphis at FedEx Forum.

    The Bulls, who were without All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan because of a hip injury, had outscored the Grizzlies 36-23 in the third quarter to take a three-point lead into the final frame. In the fourth, Chicago's offense went cold and mustered just 14 points as Memphis upped its defensive intensity.

    Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 28 points and 17 rebounds, while Zach LaVine added 24 points. Chicago struggled with its efficiency, shooting just 36.8 percent from the field and 20 percent (7-of-35) from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies were led by Ja Morant, who poured in a game-high 34 points along with seven assists.

    Fans on Twitter were not happy with the Bulls' inability to steal a road win in Memphis, which would've worked wonders for the team's confidence as Thursday's trade deadline approaches:

    Michael Cerami @Michael_Cerami

    With a win tonight, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bulls?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bulls</a> *could* have ...<br><br>- Moved back to .500 for the first time since being 6-6 on Nov. 7<br>- Jumped ahead of the Hawks for 8th seed in the East<br>- Won four straight for the first time this season<br><br>Instead they lost. Just two days until the deadline.

    Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

    The Bulls break down in the fourth quarter without DeMar DeRozan — and once again can't string together more than three consecutive wins.<br><br>104-89 finish in Memphis.

    Cody Westerlund @CodyWesterlund

    DeMar DeRozan-less <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bulls?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bulls</a> battled, but Grizzlies clamp down defensively in the 4th quarter and pull away for a 104-89 win.<br><br>Bulls drop to 26-28 and remain 9th in East.<br><br>Bulls could look a bit different next time they take the floor, as trade deadline looms Thursday afternoon.

    Silvy @WaddleandSilvy

    People wonder why DeMar wants to take over these games down the stretch…<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bulls?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bulls</a> offense DOES NOT bog down because DeMar isolates.<br>DeMar isolates because the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bulls?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bulls</a> offense bogs down.

    Will Gottlieb @Will_Gottlieb

    Bulls played extremely well when they were getting in transition and using Vooch as the hub. They won the third 36-23<br><br>Have completely gone away from both of those aspects in the fourth quarter. They're losing this quarter 20-7 so far

    Cody Westerlund @CodyWesterlund

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bulls?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bulls</a>' bench was abysmal in loss to Grizzlies. <br><br>Four players off Chicago's bench combined for 12 points on 3-19 FGs with 5 turnovers.

    Bleacher Nation Bulls @BN_Bulls

    Bulls had a chance to move to .500 and into the 8th seed tonight. <br><br>Instead, they still haven't won four in a row this year and stay in 9th. This was the last game before the trade deadline. <br><br>Now ... we wait.

    ChicagoBullsCentral™ @BullsCentraI

    these are some AWFUL offensive possessions from the Bulls

    m @downbadbears

    The Chicago Bulls really make me sad

    Mark K @mkhoops

    Your 2022-23 Chicago Bulls <a href="https://t.co/A0xFszb2gm">pic.twitter.com/A0xFszb2gm</a>

    Bleacher Nation Bulls @BN_Bulls

    Bulls doing that super cool thing where they fall apart.

    Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

    Bulls fourth quarter ... <a href="https://t.co/r2CoBf3JbA">pic.twitter.com/r2CoBf3JbA</a>

    The Bulls entered this season with expectations of being one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, but a team that can't win four games in a row clearly has flaws that need to be addressed in order truly compete against elite teams.

    Perhaps Chicago looks to make some moves before the trade deadline to improve its roster in hopes of making a push for the playoffs in the second half of the season.

    The Bulls (26-28) will return to action on Thursday in a road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (32-22).