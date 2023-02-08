X

    Deandre Ayton Wows Fans with Dominance in Devin Booker's Return as Suns Beat Nets

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 8, 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY - FEBRUARY 7: Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns dunks the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on February 7, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Deandre Ayton posted another big game on Tuesday as the Phoenix Suns center dropped 35 points on 14-of-18 shooting and 15 rebounds in a 116-112 road win over the Brooklyn Nets.

    Following his performance, Ayton is averaging 33.0 points on 81.8 percent shooting and 15.5 rebounds in his last two games.

    The five-year veteran was dominant against Brooklyn, whose big men were no match for Ayton, as he helped the Suns overcome a 43-point outing from Nets guard Cam Thomas.

    Ayton hit some huge shots down the stretch to help ward off a late Nets comeback.

    His three-point play off an offensive rebound gave the Suns a 105-95 edge with 3:36 left.

    Phoenix Suns @Suns

    <a href="https://t.co/wrQvvKmjZx">pic.twitter.com/wrQvvKmjZx</a>

    Ayton later added a putback dunk for a 111-103 lead with under a minute remaining.

    Phoenix Suns @Suns

    <a href="https://t.co/KI8k9RGeTA">https://t.co/KI8k9RGeTA</a> <a href="https://t.co/xBfzRhO8iu">pic.twitter.com/xBfzRhO8iu</a>

    Thomas and the Nets kept chipping away at the lead, though, and Ayton ended up at the free throw line for two shots and his team up 114-112 with four seconds remaining. He calmly sank both free throws to put the game away.

    This wasn't an easy win for the Suns, thanks largely to Thomas, who is quickly putting his stamp on the league.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Cam Thomas in his last 3 games:<br><br>44 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST<br>47 PTS | 4 REB | 3 AST<br>43 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST<br><br>He's the youngest player in NBA history to score 40 points in 3 straight games 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/Hsi0NuytaY">pic.twitter.com/Hsi0NuytaY</a>

    Ultimately, Ayton led the Suns to their third straight win and ninth victory in 11 tries.

    Phoenix also got to welcome back Devin Booker, who had been out since Dec. 25 with a left groin strain. Booker had 19 points, six assists and four rebounds in 26 minutes in his return.

    If the Suns' top quartet (Ayton, Booker, Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges) stays healthy and Ayton continues to look like one of the game's top big men, then the Suns could very well find themselves making another deep playoff run a la their sprint to the 2021 NBA Finals.

    For now, though, the Suns can revel in Ayton's fantastic form as the All-Star break nears. Twitter recognized Ayton's excellence.

    David @theIVpointplay

    Sometimes discussions aren't black &amp; white. Context &amp; situation are important. <br><br>Deandre Ayton on a team with multiple perimeter creators, where his focus on offense is simple &amp; his focus on defense is present = max player.

    Zona @ZonaHoops_

    This version of Deandre Ayton is an absolute force. What a game.

    moc 🏜 @moc_dude

    Devin Booker return game was mid but Deandre Ayton stepping up and having an efficient 30+ point 10+ rebounds 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/gDkhl3uRKl">pic.twitter.com/gDkhl3uRKl</a>

    Suns Are Better @SunsAreBetter

    Deandre Ayton has not gotten enough love for his play recently. He's been playing aggressive, playing hard on both ends, and putting up the numbers to back it up.<br><br>He's becoming the player we all want him to be.

    year 20 @johnrivers131

    Deandre ayton put on a clinic tonight

    is James Jones washed @SunderousDunks

    Deandre Ayton is EATING

    Shane Young @YoungNBA

    That's the Deandre Ayton I prefer to see. Marvelous offensive game tonight

    andrew leezus @AndrewLeezus

    Game ball to Deandre Ayton. The best player on the floor tonight.

    SunsMuse @Suns__Muse

    Deandre Ayton tonight:<br>35 PTS<br>15 REB<br>14-18 FG<br>🔥🔥🔥<br><br>Last game was his first 30/15 game ever. This game is his second. <a href="https://t.co/YVzmbnDFFI">pic.twitter.com/YVzmbnDFFI</a>

    Marotta @Vincemarotta

    Ayton just an efficient beast tonight.

    Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

    Terrific Deandre Ayton game (again)

    The Suns will now travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Thursday evening.