    Nets' Kevin Durant Received 'Really Good Report' on Knee Injury; Return Date TBD

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 7, 2023

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribbles in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

    Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant, who hasn't played since Jan. 8 because of an isolated MCL sprain in his right knee, has received good news on his recovery, though there still isn't a timetable on his return.

    Head coach Jacque Vaughn relayed the news Tuesday while speaking with reporters.

    Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

    Vaughn says KD got a "really good report" in his checkup with the doctor — but he still hasn't been cleared for contact. His return date remains unclear.

    Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

    Asked Jacque Vaughn if it's safe to rule Kevin Durant out through the All Star break, said "I won't step over that line...but the days are adding up."

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant "isn't expected to return to the team's lineup" until after the All-Star break this month. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes added that Durant will not play in the All-Star Game on Feb. 19.

    Durant has averaged 29.7 points on 55.9 percent shooting, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

    If Durant is out until after the All-Star break at minimum, then he will miss five games (vs. the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers, at the New York Knicks, vs. the Miami Heat).

    The Nets' first post-break game is Feb. 24 at the Bulls.

    Brooklyn hasn't fared well sans Durant, going 5-8 in its last 13 games. The Nets are also without All-Star guard Kyrie Irving after his trade request led to him being dealt to the Dallas Mavericks.

    However, the Nets still have talent awaiting Durant when he returns.

    Guard Cam Thomas has dropped 91 points over the last two games. Center Nic Claxton has excelled in the last 13 games, averaging 16.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

    Brooklyn will also welcome back former Net Spencer Dinwiddie (17.7 PPG, 5.3 APG) and added Dorian Finney-Smith (9.1 PPG, 4.7 RPG). Both were acquired in the Irving trade.

    The Nets sit fifth in the Eastern Conference at 32-21 despite their recent slide, 5.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for first.