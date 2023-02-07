Mavs' Kyrie Irving Responds to LeBron James, Lakers Buzz: 'My Focus is Here'

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

Numerous teams were reportedly interested in acquiring Kyrie Irving before the NBA trade deadline, including the Los Angeles Lakers, which would have met a reunion with ex-Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James.

The Brooklyn Nets eventually traded Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, and James made it clear that he was disappointed L.A. didn't land the eight-time All-Star in a conversation with ESPN's Michael Wilbon.

As far as Irving goes, though, the star guard told reporters that his focus is on the Mavericks.

"Me and Bron have grown as human beings," Irving said (h/t ClutchPoints). "He's always gonna be my brother. ... But my focus is here. Unfortunately, the Lakers, they're doing what they're doing. And that's it."

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns and Mavs were among the teams interested in Irving. Dallas eventually traded for Irving in a deal involving four players and three draft choices.

Irving told reporters he "really feels wanted" in Dallas, which now sports a tremendous backcourt featuring him and superstar Luka Dončić.

He took part in his first practice and scrimmage Tuesday for the 29-26 Mavs, who are sitting fifth in the Western Conference standings.

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd told reporters that Irving will make his Dallas debut on Wednesday against the Clippers.

Dončić will miss that matchup as he continues his recovery from a heel contusion. Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the next opportunity for Dončić and Irving to team up together will be Friday at the Sacramento Kings.