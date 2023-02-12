ESPN: Patrick Mahomes Has 'Absolutely Zero Limitations' from Injury for Super Bowl 57

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes could be close to full strength for Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Mahomes has "absolutely zero limitations" with what he can do in the offense coming off a high ankle sprain.

Russini added the two-time NFL MVP doesn't have "any sharp pains going up his leg" right now but some soreness, and he's made "tremendous progress" since the AFC Championship Game two weeks ago.

"This past week, he and Andy Reid were collaborating on the plays," Russini explained. "They had him rolling out and trying different ad-libbing with different scenarios to just see what the comfort level was. They went through a list of plays, and they checked off 'this is what I like, this is what I'm comfortable doing.' And it was all set and in place by Friday night. Overall, though, Mahomes feels really good. Speaking to players, they said that he has been locked in all week long."

Mahomes originally suffered the injury in the first quarter of Kansas City's AFC Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The quarterback missed a few series before returning and leading his team to a 27-20 victory. Despite concerns about his mobility, he was back in action a week later and helped the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

Though Mahomes had a noticeable limp throughout much of the contest, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported he suffered no "major setbacks" in the 23-20 win.

The injury has continued to improve leading up to the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

"It's definitely in a better position than it was at this time last week," Mahomes told reporters at the media day on Monday.

With just a few hours to go before kickoff of the final game of the season, it sounds like Mahomes will be as close to 100 percent as he possibly can be.