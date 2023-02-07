Draymond Green Not Expecting Warriors to Make 'Big Moves' at NBA Trade Deadline

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors could use some help ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, but forward Draymond Green isn't predicting a blockbuster trade for his team.

"We've never been a team that moves much at the trade deadline. So I'm not going into this deadline expecting some big moves or something," Green told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "I don't know. If it happens, it does. But I've been here 11 years, and I think we've made moves two or three times. We haven't done much."

Golden State entered Tuesday in seventh place in the Western Conference with a 28-26 record, while star Stephen Curry is expected to miss "multiple weeks" with a leg injury, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Though the circumstances could create a sense of urgency, the Warriors have not been aggressive.

"I don't really expect anything to happen," head coach Steve Kerr also said of the trade deadline on 95.7 The Game's Damon & Ratto show.

As Green noted, the Warriors don't often make major moves in the middle of the season. Their most notable trade in recent years was the 2020 deal that brought Andrew Wiggins in exchange for D'Angelo Russell, but that came on a squad that finished in last place with a 15-50 record.

The deal was considered a salary dump at the time, and Wiggins didn't make a true impact for the Warriors until two years later.

Golden State certainly has options this year, with several high-upside players on the roster who haven't been as impactful to this point in their careers. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman could each be used to acquire players who can help more this season, although it would be a risky move in preparing for the future.

The Warriors have also kept their eyes on several guards who can provide some much-needed depth in the second half of the season.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports listed Golden State as a potential suitor for Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso. The team has also reportedly discussed Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

There still won't likely be a splash trade that transforms the roster.

"If I'm being honest, it feels like one of those deadlines where everyone is expecting everything to go haywire and not much is going to happen (across the league)," Green said. "That's what I think is going to happen."