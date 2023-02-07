LeBron James Still Doesn't Like 'Scorer' Label, Breaking Points Record Was Never Goal

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

As he closes in on the NBA's all-time scoring record, LeBron James is still pushing back on the notion that he is a scorer.

Speaking to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Los Angeles Lakers star said he doesn't like being labeled that way.

"I don't like being singled out as a scorer," James said. "I've always prided myself in being a pass-first guy—a guy who can make everybody feel comfortable."

He said that among the many goals he set for himself upon arriving in the NBA 20 years ago, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time points list wasn't one of them:

"I don't know how I'm gonna feel, to be completely honest. I made goals. I want to be Rookie of the Year. I want to be an All-Star. I want to be the most valuable player at some point. I want to be Defensive Player of the Year and make All-Defensive teams. I want to lead the league in assists. I never, ever set a goal that I wanted to be the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. It's 38,000 points. I'm like, that's not even possible. So I don't know how I'm gonna feel. But I'm humbled. It's very gratifying to know my name is placed with the greats. I've always wanted to be one of the greatest, if not the greatest, that ever played this game."

James has had a contradictory relationship with being called a scorer. The future Hall of Famer told Lowe he doesn't like the label, but on an episode of The Shop last March (h/t LeBron Wire), he said it "pisses me off" not to be included in the conversation with the best scorers in NBA history.

Even going back to 2017, when he passed Michael Jordan on the all-time playoff scoring list, James told Howard Beck in an article for B/R Mag that he's not a scorer:

"I've worked too hard in my career to have that label, from the beginning. I want the right play, I've always loved the success of my teammates—and so, I'm not a scorer. I'm fortunate to be No. 1 in all-time playoff points. But I think that's just a byproduct of me just playing the game the right way."

Regardless of what label does or does not apply, James continues to add to his legacy 20 years into his career. He is playing at an incredibly high level in his age-38 season with 30.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game in 43 starts for the Lakers.

Going into Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, James is only 35 points away from tying Abdul-Jabbar with 38,352 career points. Abdul-Jabbar has held the all-time scoring record since April 5, 1984, when he surpassed Wilt Chamberlain.

James will have two opportunities to break the record at home. The Lakers host the Thunder on Tuesday and Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday before going on the road for two games.

The 19-time All-Star has scored at least 35 points in 11 games this season. He has been held under 30 points in the last three games after dropping 41 in a 125-121 loss to the Boston Celtics on Jan. 28.